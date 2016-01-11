Sweden Preparing Deal on Deeper Military Cooperation With Denmark

Swedish Defense said that Sweden is preparing to sign a pact on tighter military cooperation with neighboring Denmark later this week.

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik)Sweden is preparing to sign a pact on tighter military cooperation with neighboring Denmark later this week, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said at an annual defense conference Monday.

"The agreement is aimed at deepening cooperation, information exchange and assessment of the situation in the region, the use of naval and air bases," Hultqvist said at the Society And Defense conference in Salen, Sweden.

The accord, to be signed on Thursday, is similar to one Sweden has with its other neighbor Finland.

Hultqvist stressed that Stockholm was intent on boosting national defense and moving closer with its northern neighbors in what he described as the current atmosphere of instability.