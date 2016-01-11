Bulgaria Yet Unaware of South Stream Talks Renewal With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Bulgaria is currently unaware of the possible renewal of talks with Russia on the construction of the South Stream gas pipeline, a member of the press service of the Republic of Bulgaria Council of Ministers told Sputnik on Monday.
"We don’t have any information on that by now"
The representative said answering a question whether the Council of Ministers could confirm media claims that talks were planned on renewing the construction.
Earlier on Monday, Bulgarian media reported that Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is set to renew talks with Russia on the South Stream pipeline project.
The Turkish Stream was suspended in late 2015 amid the deterioration of Moscow-Ankara relations after Turkey downed a Russian Su-24 jet in November for allegedly violating its airspace. Moscow has dismissed the allegations, stressing that the jet was shot down over Syria.
