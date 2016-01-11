Bulgaria Yet Unaware of South Stream Talks Renewal With Russia

Bulgarian authorities do not have information on possible renewal of talks with Russia on the construction of the South Stream gas pipeline, according to the press service of the Republic of Bulgaria Council of Ministers.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Bulgaria is currently unaware of the possible renewal of talks with Russia on the construction of the South Stream gas pipeline, a member of the press service of the Republic of Bulgaria Council of Ministers told Sputnik on Monday.

"We don’t have any information on that by now"

The representative said answering a question whether the Council of Ministers could confirm media claims that talks were planned on renewing the construction.

Earlier on Monday, Bulgarian media reported that Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is set to renew talks with Russia on the South Stream pipeline project.

In late 2014, Moscow announced the cancellation of the South Stream gas pipeline , intended to traverse the Black Sea to deliver Russian natural gas through Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and Slovenia to Italy and Austria. Following the cancellation, Russia announced plans for the Turkish Stream gas pipeline to replace the South Stream.

The Turkish Stream was suspended in late 2015 amid the deterioration of Moscow-Ankara relations after Turkey downed a Russian Su-24 jet in November for allegedly violating its airspace. Moscow has dismissed the allegations, stressing that the jet was shot down over Syria.