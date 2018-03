3,000 students were evacuated from the school located in the commune of Compiegne in France after a radicalized young man made threatening statements, according to local media.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A school in northern France has been cordoned off after a radicalized young man made threatening statements, local media reported Monday.

According to L’Observateur de Beauvais newspaper, some 3,000 students have been evacuated from the school located in the commune of Compiegne.

Other media outlets claimed that it was a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of the school.