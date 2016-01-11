Register
16:30 GMT +312 March 2018
    Police officers patrol in front of the main station of Cologne, Germany

    Cologne Gangs Organize Migrant 'Manhunt' In Retaliation for Sex Attacks

    Europe Sees Wave of Sex Attacks Amid Migrant Crisis (40)
    The attacks in Cologne took place on Sunday near the central station, leaving two Pakistanis hospitalized and one Syrian national slightly injured, according to local media.

    Sexual Harassment in Cologne on New Year's Eve Prepared - Justice Minister
    BERLIN (Sputnik) — Groups of unknown gunmen have attacked and injured several foreigners in the center of the Germany city of Cologne, local media reported.

    According to the Express news portal, the attacks took place on Sunday near the central station, leaving two Pakistanis hospitalized and one Syrian national slightly injured.

    A group of rockers, bouncers and hooligans arranged the "manhunt" in the city center via Facebook, the media outlet reported. One group of 20 people attacked six Pakistanis near the central station on Sunday evening, and another group of five later assaulted one Syrian.

    German Police Disperse Rally Against Sex Assaults With Water Cannon
    Police are currently investigating the cases. No links between the assaults and the incidents that took place on New Year's Eve have been confirmed so far.

    On New Year's Eve, hundreds of women in Cologne were robbed, threatened and sexually assaulted by small groups of men, reported to be mostly of Arab and North African origin. According to media reports, over 400 criminal complaints have been filed by women in relation to the events of that night.

    Europe Sees Wave of Sex Attacks Amid Migrant Crisis (40)

