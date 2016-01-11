Register
16:31 GMT +312 March 2018
    Kyriakos Mitsotakis (c-R), the new elected leader of Greece's conservative New Democracy party, hugs a supporter during his exit from his office in Athens, after winning the party elections, Greece, January 11, 2016

    Former Greek Prime Minister's Son to Lead Main Opposition Party

    © REUTERS/ Michalis Karagiannis
    According to the statement, Kyriakos Mitsotakis has become a new leader of Greece's main opposition party New Democracy.

    A torn Greek flag flutters at a coast near Antirio, southwest of Athens on August 9, 2015
    © AFP 2018/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Greece’s New Democracy Opposition Party to Elect New Leader This Month
    ATHENS (Sputnik) Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a member of a prominent Greek political family, has become a new leader of Greece's main opposition party New Democracy as a result of a ballot in the country.

    "Active citizens, people from all over Greece, the 400,000 members of our faction…gave me a mandate…Their mandate is clear: to gather together in creative renewal and enlargement to make New Democracy the major center-right party," Mitsotakis said in a statement.

    According to the statement, Mitsotakis pledged that his party would "give a reliable alternative governance solution" in Greece.

    His father, former Prime Minister Konstantinos Mitsotakis, has expressed hope that the newly elected leader of Greece's opposition would become the prime minister.

    Mitsotakis called on all center-right party supporters to unite "against populism of the incompetent government" led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

    According to media reports, Tsipras has already congratulated Mitsotakis on the victory, and they have scheduled a meeting for this week.

