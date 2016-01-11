Greece's Syriza Should Reduce State's Role in Society - Gov't Official

Greece's ruling coalition of the left, Syriza, should dramatically reduce the role of the state in the society and become a more modern party uniting the left spectrum, the head of the country’s ​privatization department said on Sunday.

ATHENS (Sputnik) — In September, Syriza won Greece's early general election shortly after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced his resignation to pave the way for early elections in a bid to secure popular support for his stance on the new bailout package with the country's creditors.

"I believe that the left must free the society from statism. And I believe that this issue witnesses a great historical and theoretical misunderstanding. Labor and work have always been a great value of the left, in a broader sense, their social basis has been the world of labor. It has never been state," Stergios Pitsiorlas told the Greek Nea newspaper.

Pitsiorlas recalled that major changes within the Syriza are expected in the near future, and said he was in favor of the party's modernization.

The state should not be engaged in the production, but its role should be limited to exclusively regulatory functions, including those in the market, and deal with the areas which "by nature can not be changed by private initiative," he added.