UK Must Address Girls’ Radicalization - David Cameron

As more and more girls in Britain become radicalized and join jihadists in Syria and Iraq, David Cameron said the UK government should focus more on girls' radicalization.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Government's programs focusing on boys de-radicalization in the United Kingdom must be reconsidered since more teenage girls becoming radicalized in the country, British Prime Minister David Cameron told the BBC on Tuesday.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Some 60 UK Women Join ISIL As Fears Grow Over British Teens Radicalization

"In the past the danger has been more about boys but we can now see that is changing," Cameron said.

His comments come after three young British males, who were determined to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, were detained at an airport in Istanbul last Friday.

"I think my message to everyone is that we are all in this struggle against radicalisation together," Cameron added.

The prime minister warned that this struggle could take "not just years, but possibly decades."

The Islamic State jihadist group operating in Syrian and Iraq is actively recruiting foreigners under its banners. According to British security forces estimates, at least 600 people from the UK have joined the IS" ranks.

Last month, three East London schoolgirls travelled to Turkey and then crossed into IS-controlled areas of Syria.