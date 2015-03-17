UK Must Address Girls’ Radicalization - David Cameron

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Government's programs focusing on boys de-radicalization in the United Kingdom must be reconsidered since more teenage girls becoming radicalized in the country, British Prime Minister David Cameron told the BBC on Tuesday.
His comments come after three young British males, who were determined to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, were detained at an airport in Istanbul last Friday.
"I think my message to everyone is that we are all in this struggle against radicalisation together," Cameron added.
The Islamic State jihadist group operating in Syrian and Iraq is actively recruiting foreigners under its banners. According to British security forces estimates, at least 600 people from the UK have joined the IS" ranks.
Last month, three East London schoolgirls travelled to Turkey and then crossed into IS-controlled areas of Syria.
All comments
Show new comments (0)