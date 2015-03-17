Register
17:01 GMT +3
12 March 2018
    A car of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission drives past a Ukrainian military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine

    Implementation of Minsk Accords 'Crucial' for Peace in Ukraine - Kremlin

    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Topic:
    After Minsk: Will Peace Come to Ukraine? (1049)
    It is too early to discuss Russia's possible stand on deployment of UN peacekeepers in contested areas in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesperson added.

    Three bills aimed at declaring the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as temporarily occupied were passed in the Ukrainian parliament.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Palinchak
    Ukraine Parliament Passes Bills on Occupied Areas, Donbas Special Status
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Strict implementation of Minsk agreements is crucial for reconciliation in Ukraine, and any attempts to undermine this process must be prevented, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

    "It is of key importance today to continue the implementation of Minsk and Minsk-2 agreements, and avoid any steps that could undermine this process," Peskov told reporters.

    Peskov added that it was too early to discuss Russia's possible stand on deployment of UN peacekeepers in contested areas in eastern Ukraine.

    "This issue has not been discussed by the UN Security Council yet. Let's not get ahead of ourselves, and take this process step by step," he said.

    Prime Minister of the self proclamed Peoples Republic of Donetsk Alexander Zakharchenko (R) and Prime Minister of the self proclaimed Peoples Republic of Lugansk Igor Plotnitsky speak during a press conference in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Febuary 2, 2015
    © AFP 2018/ DOMINIQUE FAGET
    Donetsk and Luhansk Denounce Kiev for Sabotaging Minsk Obligations
    The recent Minsk accord agreed by the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France includes steps aimed to end the deadly standoff between Kiev forces and independence supporters in eastern Ukraine.

    Under the deal, the warring sides agreed to cease fire and create a buffer zone by withdrawing heavy arms in the country’s east.

    Last week, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said in an interview with the German newspaper Bild that the Minsk truce deal is “not working”. Poroshenko also voiced an idea of deploying UN peacekeeping mission in embattled parts of Ukraine, which was heavily criticized by Russian officials as an attempt to delay the implementation of the peace agreements.

    Topic:
    After Minsk: Will Peace Come to Ukraine? (1049)

    Tags:
    Donbass, peace process, reconciliation talks, Minsk agreements, Ukrainian crisis, Dmitry Peskov, Ukraine
