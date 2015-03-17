Ukraine Parliament Passes Bills on Occupied Areas, Donbas Special Status

KIEV (Sputnik) – The parliament of Ukraine passed Tuesday three bills aimed at declaring areas under control of self-proclaimed authorities in eastern Ukraine “temporarily occupied” until they hold local elections in line with the Ukrainian law.
The parliament has also approved a list of areas to which the special status will be applicable.
Moscow said Monday that Kiev’s initiative “distorts the very essence of the Minsk agreements by introducing a whole array of additional preconditions that have never been discussed before.”
Initially, a law granting special status and broader autonomy to certain parts of the breakaway regions was introduced by Kiev in fall 2014 but was abolished shortly afterward.
According to Security Council's Deputy Secretary Mykhaylo Koval, the special status law will not be applicable to the areas captured by Donbas militia after September 19, 2014.
All comments
Show new comments (0)