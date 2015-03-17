Far-Right Vandals Hit Immigration Museum in France

Far-right groups vandalized the newly Museum of the History of Immigration twice showing the rise of extremism and hate in France.

Last December, French President François Hollande formally launched the Museum of the History of Immigration in Paris, calling on France not to give in to “Scaremongers and prophets of doom” who dream of a “Smaller and more spiteful France.”.

The building's entrance was daubed with posters against immigration and multiculturalism on Sunday. They read “Multiculturalism is a failure and is leading France into civil war” and “Mass immigration threatens our civilization.”.

Earlier, another incident of vandalism occurred, as graffiti was plastered outside the building. The inscriptions on the wall said "Foreigners out", "Re-migration" and "End all this".

“What is happening in France right now is not good. There is a rise in extremism and a rise of the National Front. The museum has been vandalized twice this week," Benjamin Stora, chairman of the museum’s steering committee, told Europe1 radio.

The responsibility for the vandalism was taken by the far-right group "La Dissidence Français," who posted images on their website.

According to the group, the museum is “A place dedicated to the cosmopolitan propaganda and a globalist rewriting of history”.