Poland, US to Conduct Joint Drill With Patriot Missiles

The exercise will be held for several days near Warsaw.
Some 100 American soldiers handling the Patriot missiles in Germany and 30 vehicles will participate in the exercise on Polish territory held as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a series of multinational training and security operations designed to boost Western military presence on NATO eastern flank.
The Pentagon earlier announced plans to trim down its permanent base in Europe.
Meanwhile, the US military is stepping up short-term deployments across Europe for training purposes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)