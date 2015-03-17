Poland, US to Conduct Joint Drill With Patriot Missiles

US and Polish military forces will conduct a joint drill later in March involving a US Patriot missile battery and Poland's 3rd Warsaw Air Defense Missile Brigade.

© AFP 2018/ FREDERIC WALLOIS US, Poland to Conduct Missile Exercise in March - Pentagon

“We decided to jointly test the possible transfer of the Patriot missiles,” Poland’s Vice Premier and Defense Minister Tomasz Siemoniak told Radio Poland on Tuesday.

The exercise will be held for several days near Warsaw.

Some 100 American soldiers handling the Patriot missiles in Germany and 30 vehicles will participate in the exercise on Polish territory held as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a series of multinational training and security operations designed to boost Western military presence on NATO eastern flank.

The Pentagon earlier announced plans to trim down its permanent base in Europe.

Meanwhile, the US military is stepping up short-term deployments across Europe for training purposes.