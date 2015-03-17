Latvia to Tighten Border Security due to Imaginary Russia’s Aggression

The initiative will require 15 million euros for its implementation.

Latvia is going to strengthen security on the border with Russia and Belarus due to Russia’s alleged involvement in the Ukrainian crisis, Deutsche Welle reports.

The country is planning to equip its eastern border with a modern security system. The implementation of the initiative will cost 15 million euros.

On Monday, March 16, Latvia’s Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis stated that a 12-meter wide border zone, equipped with modern security systems, will be established on the country’s eastern border over the course of the next four years. According to him, this initiative will improve the ability of Latvian border security services to respond quickly to emerging threats, DPA agency reported.

The new project is also expected to reduce the number of illegal border crossings and improve migration control.