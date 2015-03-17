Danish Nationalists to Help Muslims Leave Islam

© Flickr/ Pug50 Denmark Restores Integration Debate Following Copenhagen Shooting

Danish People's Party spokesman Martin Henriksen wants to see the state step in and offer help to Muslims who want to give up on their religion but feel bullied into staying, The Local reported.

“We unfortunately have seen many examples of someone wanting to leave Islam but having a hard time doing it or not daring to do it because they fear reprisals from certain groups within the Muslim communities of Denmark,” Henriksen told Politiken.

The Islam exit program seems unlikely to see the light of day anytime soon though with representatives from government coalition parties Social Democrats and Social Liberals dismissing the whole idea as “grotesque” and “un-Danish.”

There are around 250,000 Muslims now living in Denmark and some of them are believed to be facing heavy resistance when they want to leave the faith.



