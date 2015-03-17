Register
17:07 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Teacher in a classroom

    Radicalisation in Schools: EU Teachers in Desperate Need of More Support

    © Flickr/ Jeremy Wilburn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 55

    European Union Education Ministers are meeting in France to work out how to tackle the radicalisation of youngsters living in the EU and how to stop them from traveling to Syria and Iraq to join IS.

    Turkish authorities are currently in possession of a list 10,000 potential names of people who could travel through the county to Syria to join Islamic State extremists.

    Palestinian militants of the Islamic Jihad group march during their military exercises
    © AP Photo/
    10,000 Would-Be EU Jihadis Slipping Through Turkey’s Borders

    Grainy footage has also emerged of the three British school girls crossing the Turkish border into Syria. The teenagers from East London left their homes on February 17. The two 15-year-olds and 16-year-old flew to Turkey from Gatwick with Turkish Airlines.

    CCTV images have shown the teenagers waiting at a bus stop in the country's capital, Istanbul. They are then thought to have crossed the border into Syria.

    Turkey's deputy prime minister said officials hadn't been given sufficient warning about their disappearance which meant they weren't able to intercept the three teenage girls.

    Counter Terrorism expert Professor Hamed El-Said from Manchester Metropolitan University says Turkey's central geographical position is convenient.

    "It's proximity, and the long borders it shares with Syria and Iraq that make it a convenient transit point for foreign fighters from Western countries who travel to Syria and Iraq to join ISIL", said El-Said.

    "Turkey shares almost 750 miles with Syria and Iraq, two failed states whose security forces, particularly along the Turkish Syrian border, wield limited and isolated control.

    "Controlling the entire Turkish-Syrian border requires an enormous amount of human, financial and military resources, which no one country alone can bear."

    Professor El-Said says intelligence sharing between countries is vital.

    "Everything of course is about intelligence and this where the issue of intelligence sharing becomes vital."

    Oussama el-Saadi, chairman of the mosque at Grimhojvej, outside of Aarhus
    © AFP 2018/
    Homework, Football and Islam: The Danish Approach to Tackling Extremism

    Meanwhile three other British teenagers who left London and flew to Turkey via Barcelona, Spain, were detained and sent back by Turkish officials who had been alerted by Britain.

    "Officers alerted the Turkish authorities who were able to intercept all three males preventing travel to Syria", a police spokesperson said. The two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old from London have been bailed.

    Officials in Turkey say, "This is a good and clear example of how the security cooperation between Western intelligence agencies and Turkey should work".

    But intelligence sharing is only one part of the story, according to Professor El-Said.

    "The other part relates to why individuals choose to leave life in Western societies and join a nihilistic ideology."

    And it is here that Professor El-Said believes that knowledge is limited.

    A police CCTV camera observes people walking in the Embankment area of central London
    © AFP 2018/
    GCHQ Worker Sacked as UK MPs Admit Spy Agencies Lack Transparency

    "We need to develop a better understanding for conditions conducive to radicalisation and extremism that lead individuals to commit a violent extremist act, either nationally or in foreign countries", he says.

    "Many countries have responded to some terrorist acts, such as those which recently occurred in Paris, Belgium and Canada, by ramping up security measures and further empowering an already empowering security force."

    However according to El-Said, this does little to get to the root of radicalisation.

    "This might succeed in stopping some individuals from crossing into Turkey to join ISIL and will certainly fill up our prison systems. But such measures do little to answer the question of why they attempted to leave western life behind and join a nihilistic ideology in the first place."

    "Nor does it answer the question of why some individuals are more prone to radicalisation than others and why they even attempt or attempted to commit violent extremist acts," says El-Said.  

    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    ISIL Actions Empower Europe's Radicalized Youth - Danish Civil Activist

    EU Ministers of Education are meeting in Paris today to discuss new measures to tackle radicalisation across the European Union.

    Education Minister Jet Bussemaker thinks that teachers need more support in highlighting the issue of radicalisation in schools.

    According to the Minister, schools cannot deal with this issue alone.

    Bussemaker and State Secretary Sander Dekker are proposing a special training course be made available for teachers to help them spot the signs of radicalisation in school pupils.

    Related:

    10,000 Would-Be EU Jihadis Slipping Through Turkey’s Borders
    Turkey Arrests Three British Teenagers Seeking to Join Islamic State
    Turkey Blames US-Led Coalition Spy for Trafficking British Girls Into Syria
    ISIL Lures Teens With Chat Site as UK MPs Quiz Parents of Latest Runaways
    UK Schoolteacher Jailed for ISIL Plot
    Tags:
    Daesh, France, radicalization, CCTV cameras, islamic extremism, education, school, extremists, counterterrorism, surveillance, EU, Turkey, Syria, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok