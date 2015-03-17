Prague Agrees to Let US Army Convoy Cross Czech Territory

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka on Monday said the Czech government agreed to allow a US military convoy to pass across the country’s territory.

The Premier said the decision would express solidarity and confirm commitments towards partners from NATO, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

A convoy of nearly 120 vehicles on the way from Baltic countries to Germany will pass six countries of Central and Eastern Europe. It will be in the Czech Republic between March 29 and April 1.

Czech Defense Minister Martin Stropnicky told a media briefing that the convoy would consist of 516 people and 118 vehicles. It will cross the Czech Republic on three routes that will unite in Prague-Ruzyne, and from there carry on to the army base in Bavaria Vilseck, Germany, 65 km from the Czech border.

Stropnicky said that Czech police, military police and customs officers will assist during the convoy's transfer.The Czech military will also provide the convoy with fuel. All costs will be covered by the United States, the agency report said.

The American units and military vehicles will be returning from an exercise held as part of the US Army Europe-led Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The convoy will move from Estonia, Lithuania and Poland, through Latvia and the Czech Republic to the military base in Germany.