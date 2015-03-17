Danish Police Conduct Major Search Operation Following Last Month's Attacks

Officers in bulletproof vests, assisted by police dogs, searched several residences in the Danish capital as a part of investigation into last month's terror attacks.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Danish police announced Tuesday they are conducting a major search operation in Copenhagen as part of an investigation into last month’s terror attacks.

“We are looking for further clues in the case, and for the sake of the continued investigation we are currently unable to comment further on the case,” Copenhagen police inspector Jorgen Skov said in a statement.

Officers in bulletproof vests, assisted by police dogs, searched several residences in the Danish capital.

Copenhagen saw two terror attacks last month, when an Islamist gunman opened fire at a free speech seminar and then at a synagogue, killing two civilians and injuring several police officers.

Police are still in the process of clarifying the movements of the perpetrator and others who were involved in February’s shootings, according to Skov.

The gunman, 22-year-old Omar Abdel Hamid El-Hussein, was fatally killed by police following the attacks. Several people suspected of aiding the gunman have been arrested.