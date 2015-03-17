Polish President's Bodyguards Duct-Tape Mouth of Man Asking Question

Poland’s Government Protection Bureau is accused of using excessive force after officers were caught on video trying to put duct tape on the mouth of a man, who tried to ask a question, during a presidential visit to Rzeszów University.

President Bronislaw Komorowski was at the university to sign a new law aimed at encouraging innovation among Polish businesses, the Na Temat newspaper reported.

Shortly afterwards an unknown man, who apparently tried to address the President who was on his way out of the room, was wrestled down by members of the presidential security detail who also tried to tape his mouth shut.

The officers then hurried towards the camera, blocking the view and requesting the camera operator to move away.

A GPB spokesman later dismissed the whole incident as an example of “wishful thinking”, adding that the officers had indeed briefly detained the man but never gagged him.