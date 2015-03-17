Register
17:10 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ukrainian servicemen load Grad rockets outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 8, 2015

    Kiev Retaining 16 Heavy Arms Systems in Line of Contact - Luhansk

    © REUTERS/ Alexei Chernyshev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    After Minsk: Will Peace Come to Ukraine? (1049)
    0 36

    According to the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic's statement, Kiev has not pulled out 16 heavy artillery systems, including Grad, from the line of contact yet.

    Ukrainian servicemen ride atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC), as they return from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev March 11, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko
    Kiev Yet to Complete Withdrawal of Heavy Weapons From Contact Line
    LUHANSK (Sputnik) – Eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk independence forces say they know of 16 heavy artillery systems that Kiev forces have not withdrawn from the line of contact, the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic’s people’s militia said Tuesday.

    The heavy weapons pullout was a key point in the Minsk ceasefire agreement, signed by Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR, respectively), last month.

    “Near the populated area of Artyom and Petrovka there are hidden positions of up to 10 units of howitzers, and in the area of Popasny…there are two mobile artillery installations, near the populated area of Orekhovo…there are two Grad systems, and in the populated region of Troitskoe, there are also two Grad systems,” Sergei Kozlov told journalists.

    Last week, Ukraine's special operations spokesman Anatoliy Steklmakh said that Kiev had withdrawn all heavy artillery from the line of contact.

    Earlier, LPR and DPR spokespersons announced that they had completed heavy weaponry withdrawal as of the March 1 Minsk deal deadline.

    Topic:
    After Minsk: Will Peace Come to Ukraine? (1049)

    Related:

    NATO So Busy Playing War Games, Unable to Confirm Where Armor Withdrawn To
    Kiev, East Ukrainian Forces Need to Be Transparent in Arms Withdrawal
    OSCE Has Recorded Withdrawal of Heavy Arms in Buffer Zone - LPR Negotiator
    Tags:
    weaponry withdrawal, Grad multiple-launch rocket system, Lugansk, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok