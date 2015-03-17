Register
17:12 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Internet

    France Blocks Five Websites Over Terrorism Propaganda - Reports

    © Flickr/ Ministerio TIC Colombia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Violence Erupts as Islamic State Rises (1881)
    0 28

    France has blocked five websites since they have allegedly been glorifying terrorism.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — For the first time in the country's history, France has blocked five websites since they have allegedly been condoning terrorism, French media reported, citing the interior ministry.

    "I do not want to see sites that could lead people to take up arms on the Internet. I make a distinction between freedom of expression and the spread of messages that serve to glorify terrorism. These hate messages are a crime," French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said at a public meeting Monday.

    French police stand in front of the entrance of the Paris Grand Mosque as part of the highest level of Vigipirate security plan after last week's Islamic militants attacks January 13, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Youssef Boudlal
    France Still on High Alert Two Months After Deadly Paris Attacks
    Among the sites with restricted access was al-Hayat Media Center, accused of possible links with Islamic State militants, Cazeneuve said.

    The new restrictive measures are part of counter-terrorism package approved by French parliament in November 2014.

    In compliance with the new rules, Internet providers should within 24 hours block all addresses banned by the government.

    While trying to access one of the blocked sites, the user will be automatically redirected to the website of the French Interior Ministry and get a warning message on attempt of viewing "the contents that incites terrorism or justifies terror acts."

    Topic:
    Violence Erupts as Islamic State Rises (1881)

    Related:

    Thousands Take to Streets in Canada to Protest New Anti-Terror Bill
    10,000 Would-Be EU Jihadis Slipping Through Turkey’s Borders
    Declassified Documents: CIA Helped Fund al-Qaeda via Afghan Government
    Pakistani President to Sputnik on Drones, Terrorism, Arms Trade With Russia
    US Congressmen Appeal to Twitter CEO to Stop Terrorists From Propaganda
    Tags:
    France, Internet, terror alert, terrorism, Bernard Cazeneuve
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok