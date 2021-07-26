Acid-Shooting Whip Scorpions 'Invading' National Park in Texas

Officials at Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas are warning visitors that summer rains have brought whip scorpions, also called vinegaroons, who are now looking for mates in the area.
According to a Facebook post published on the national park's account, these creatures can "pinch with their heavy mouthparts (pedipalps) and shoot a well-aimed spray of 85% acetic acid (vinegar) from the base of their 'whip' to protect themselves".
Texas A&M's AgriLife Extension Service says the arachnids are usually found in the West Texas region, especially the Trans-Pecos region. A person can also easily encounter one in the desert, grassland, scrub, pine forests, and mountains. Since they can't see very well, it's relatively safe to have them around unless "you annoy them", park officials say. One should not panic upon coming across a whip scorpion: vinegaroons are not venomous.
