Register
06:27 GMT25 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The remainder of the Larsen B Ice Shelf could break away and disintegrate by 2020.

    'Very Stable' Climate in Antarctica for the Past 40 Years, Despite Global Trends – Report

    © Wikipedia / Public Domain
    Environment
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202105251082988223-very-stable-climate-in-antarctica-for-the-past-40-years-despite-global-trends--report/

    Cautioning against unsubstantiated “doomsday prophecies” and “scare propaganda”, Norwegian researchers said that the ice edge at the most important parts of Antarctica, dubbed “the world's freezer” not only hasn't become thinner, but has even grown, contrary to some expectations.

    Having measured both temperatures, ocean currents and salinity in the sea and under the ice in Antarctica since the end of the 60s, researchers from Norway have arrived at rather surprising results.

    Contrary to alarmist predictions and tendencies witnessed elsewhere, the climate at the South Pole has been stable for the past 40 years, oceanographer and senior researcher at the Norwegian Research Centre (NORCE) Svein Østerhus told TV2.

    “So far we have not seen any significant changes. The ice edge we are studying has not become any thinner, on the contrary,” Østerhus said after his 15th trip to Antarctica.

    In the words of the TV2 reporter, Østerhus “spoke against doomsday prophecies” as he said that the most important areas of “the world's freezer” are currently “very stable”.

    “It is true that in some areas there is ice melting. In the north, the sea ice is melting. It does so in Greenland and in parts of Antarctica as well, but what really matters when it comes to rising sea levels, yes, fortunately very little happens here,” Østerhus pointed out.

    The researcher emphasised the importance of being careful about “scare propaganda” about the climate.

    “As a researcher, I am careful about making claims without having really good backup for it. I think this can hit us hard if we present it as if there are dramatic major changes,” Østerhus underscored.

    The biggest fear currently is that warmer ocean water will spur the melting of the ice edges. The more inland ice slides into the sea, the faster sea levels will rise, resulting in irreversible changes. Warmer winds are also seen as playing a crucial role in this dynamic.

    NASA releases image of second rectangular iceberg spotted by Operation IceBridge earlier this month
    Courtesy of NASA/Jeremy Harbeck
    Humongous Iceberg Bigger Than New York City Has Broken Off From Antarctica - Photo
    In Antarctica, there are two very important ice shelves: the Ross and the Filchner-Ronne, which from time to time produce icebergs that can be hundreds of metres in diameter.

    Inside the continental shelf in the far south of the Weddell Sea, heavy bottom water is formed in wintertime by the surface water being cooled down to the freezing point and turning to ice. Once sea ice is formed, salt is released into the surrounding water. Turning extra salty, the water becomes so heavy at the freezing point that it sinks to the bottom, where it gets under the giant ice shelves and melts.

    “Yes, what we are worried about are so-called tipping point issues. If there is a change in the wind systems in the sea in the very south of the Atlantic Ocean, then it can lead to a change in the formation of sea ice which in turn will lead to changes in the heavy water that lies on the continental shelf and protects the ice shelf,” Østerhus elaborated.

    Climate models can help and forewarn of major changes in the climate, but they depend on good observations over a long period of time.

    “We need a little more knowledge about the processes that cause the hot water to flow under the ice shelf, and then we must have long enough series of measurements that can tell us more about variations in ocean currents, temperature and salinity,” Østerhus concluded.

    Related:

    Antarctica’s Exposed Seafloor Teeming with Stunning Lifeforms After Calving of Monster Iceberg
    Asteroid That Crashed Over Antarctica 430,000 Years Ago Could Have Caused Millions of Deaths
    Humongous Iceberg Bigger Than New York City Has Broken Off From Antarctica - Photo
    Tags:
    climate change, global warming, Antarctica, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
    Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse