Register
14:15 GMT19 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Antarctica’s Exposed Seafloor Teeming with Stunning Lifeforms After Calving of Monster Iceberg

    © AFP 2021 / Torsten Blackwood
    Environment
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105549/63/1055496324_0:120:3216:1929_1200x675_80_0_0_e8d586eef86c4cda5291be16ce4bc66a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202103191082393100-antarcticas-exposed-seafloor-teeming-with-stunning-lifeforms-after-calving-of-monster-iceberg/

    In one of the largest calving events ever recorded, a colossal piece of ice broke off the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica in late February, after the snap had been building for more than a decade, with satellite measurement putting it at around 1,290 square km.

    A German research ship, the Polarstern, run by the Alfred Wegener Institute, recently found itself in the right place at the right time during an expedition in the eastern Weddell Sea.

    Amid a bout of calm weather, the ship availed itself of the remarkable opportunity to snap some stunning images of lifeforms that the Antarctic seafloor was found teeming with, which had been hidden under a thick sheet of ice.

    ​Earlier, scientists at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) reported that a huge piece of ice measuring 1,270 square kilometres and about 150 meters thick - about 20 times the size of New York City’s Manhattan Island - had broken off the Brunt Ice Shelf.

    The latter is a floating platform of glaciers that have flowed off the land into the Weddell Sea - a sector of Antarctica directly to the south of the Atlantic Ocean.

    Like all ice shelves, the Brunt periodically calves icebergs, with scientists having closely monitored the glacier gradually crack for the past decade.

    ​After fresh chasms started appearing in late 2020, with one growing as much as 1 kilometre per day, it was taken as a sign of bigger things to come.

    Finally, the 'berg, dubbed A74, snapped off, laying bare a part of the seafloor for the first time in five decades.

    The Polarstern, which uses a sophisticated Ocean Floor Observation and Bathymetry System (OFOBS) towed behind it at depth, seizing upon the chance to sail through the gap between the iceberg and the shelf, allowing researchers onboard to take snapshots of the ocean floor below.

    ​According to the AWI, scenes of stunning biodiversity were revealed, including at least five species of fish, two species of squid, sea cucumbers, mollusks, etc.

    ​A majority of these were so-called filter-feeding organisms, subsisting on material transported under the ice, said researchers, adding:

    "Some mobile fauna, such as holothurians, ophiuroids, various molluscs, as well as at least five species of fish and two species of octopus were also observed."

    Almost 1,000 high-resolution images and long sequences of video were made by the system in the course of five hours.

    "Despite the years of continuous ice coverage, a developed and diverse seafloor community was observed," OFOBS team-members Dr Autun Purser and Dr Frank Wenzhoefer were by the BBC as saying.

    According to AWI, icebergs of such mammoth size only break off about once every ten years in the Antarctic, with a warming atmosphere due to global warming suggested as the reason for increased frequency of the calving incidents.

    "It's extremely fortunate that we were able to respond flexibly and explore the calving event at the Brunt Ice Shelf in such detail," said Hartmut Hellmer, a physical oceanographer at the AWI and head of the expedition.

    ​The Polarstern has been carrying out research in the area to enable scientists to better understand the processes behind such glacial calving events, while using data and imagery to create computer models, facilitating prediction of the potential impact of global warming on Antarctica.

    Related:

    Mammoth Iceberg Threatening Penguin Colony in Atlantic Splits, Yet Still Endangers Atlantic Isle
    Global Warming Could Trigger Change in Ice Age Cycle, Reports Suggest
    Giant Iceberg Whirling Off South Georgia Island Continues to Disintegrate, Scientists Say
    Video: Province-Sized Iceberg Snaps Off Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf
    Tags:
    iceberg, Antarctica, Antarctica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse