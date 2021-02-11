Register
00:39 GMT11 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Niagara Falls

    Polar Vortex Blasts All of Canada Into Frigid, Subfreezing Temperatures

    © REUTERS / Lindsay DeDario
    Environment
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202102111082038632-polar-vortex-blasts-all-of-canada-into-frigid-subfreezing-temperatures/

    A polar vortex is a weather phenomenon in which cold air and low pressure envelop either the North or South poles during each hemisphere’s winter. Every so often, however, when a winter pattern becomes disrupted, pieces of the vortex splinter off and push frigid temperatures away from the pole toward the equator.

    The whole of Canada recorded one of its coldest winters this week when temps in the northern neighbor to the US were sent plummeting into the below-freezing zone thanks to a weather condition known as a polar vortex.

    Weather tracking information released by the Canadian government notes that all 10 million square kilometers of Canada saw subfreezing temperatures, with the latest coldest mark - negative 37.9 degrees Celsius - recorded at Komakuk Beach in Canada’s Yukon Territory.

    An earlier reading reported by CTV News indicated that Wekweètì, in the Northwest Territories, reached an ice-cold, negative 51.9 degrees Celsius. Citing the Environment and Climate Change Canada agency, the outlet stated the subfreezing temperature was the coldest detected in the area over the last four years. 

    The majority of Canada’s provinces have been placed under extreme cold advisories, with officials also sending out warnings for snowfall and arctic outflow over concerns regarding bitter temperatures and rising surface pressure.

    The “hottest spot” recorded within Canada was detected in Estevan Point, British Columbia. The government tracker pinpointed the temperature at 3.4 degrees Celsius.

    Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist with the Weather Network, wrote in a Wednesday blogpost that “it’s no easy feat to get all 10 million square kilometers of Canada below freezing simultaneously.”

    “To pull off this incredibly rare and complex feat, myriad different parts of the atmosphere work together in tandem, dipping every square centimetre of Canada below the freezing mark,” Hamilton explained. “For every provincial capital to remain below the freezing mark, particularly Victoria, everything has to come together to hold the frigid air coast-to-coast.”

    “Victoria has only spent 28 days below the freezing mark for an entire day this century, and strong winds flowing from the continental high-pressure inland will make this a reality,” he added.

    Canada is expected to endure chilly temperatures for the next several days. The US will also see cold weather, with the National Weather Service already issuing wind chill warnings for northern parts of Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota. Similarly, a winter weather advisory has been initiated in states including Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others.

    The Weather Channel reported that a snowstorm is likely to strike much of the southern US early next week, with some states that typically teeter between rain and snow mixtures more than likely seeing inches of snow.

    Related:

    ‘Dangerously Cold’: Polar Vortex to Engulf US Midwest, Great Lakes Region
    Polar Vortex Blasts US Midwest, Northeast with Record-Breaking Cold
    The Cold War? MSNBC’s Maddow Warns Russia Could Attack US During Polar Vortex
    Polar Vortex Brings ‘Frost Quakes', Eerie Weather Phenomena to US Midwest
    Polar Vortex Unleashes Wave of 'Frozen Pants' Upon United States (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    cold weather, extreme cold, Canada, Polar vortex
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse