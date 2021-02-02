Register
02:40 GMT02 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Image of the Taft Bridge in Washington, DC, captures snow-covered greenery in Rock Creek Park as a massive snowstorm envelops much of the US East Coast.

    Photos, Videos: Massive Snowstorm Blankets US East Coast, Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

    © Sputnik / Morgan Artyukhina
    Environment
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081952845_24:0:1892:1051_1200x675_80_0_0_0b24d9735fb9c7d4b57a7715ec0e000f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202102021081952813-videos-massive-snowstorm-blankets-us-east-coast-halts-covid-19-vaccine-appointments/

    Dubbed Winter Storm Orlena by forecasters, the first nor’easter of 2021 is expected to dump upwards of 20 inches of snow in some parts of the US East Coast and bring with it gusty winds teetering on blizzard conditions.

    A powerful winter storm has worked its way across much of the East Coast, shutting down schools, commuter services, flights and even forced cancellations of COVID-19 vaccination appointments that Americans have been eager to snatch up.

    The heaviest snow accumulations stretch from parts of Pennsylvania to New Jersey, New York and southern New England, according to the Weather Channel, which also highlighted that in Lehigh, Pennsylvania, officials reported a “rate of 3 inches in 1 hour.”

    Snow totals reported by the National Weather Service indicate the highest figure reported to date was reported early Sunday in Independence, Virginia, with 36 inches of snow. The latest update on Monday shows a high of 26 inches of snowfall accumulated in Mendham, New Jersey.

    Marking a first in over five years, the snowstorm even brought over a foot of fresh powder to New York City’s Central Park, a welcomed gift for many eager to dust off their old sleds. Officials reported a whopping 15.3 inches of snow in the famous park.
    Weather experts have noted that strong winds have been reported mostly near the coast along Delaware and New England, some of which reached over 50 mph. Conditions are expected to worsen throughout the night for some portions of the US coastline.

    However, while cities have been blanketed by layers of snow, some communities have been inundated with coastal flooding. Philadelphia-based meteorologist Steven Sosna warned on Twitter that rising water levels would reach “moderate to potentially major coastal flooding” between 10 p.m. local time and midnight along Delaware and New Jersey.

    Over yonder in Chicago, Illinois, residents saw more than 9 inches of snow over the weekend as the storm swept through the area. The storm even provided a picturesque view of churning ice along Lake Michigan.

    In New York, the powerful storm went as far as prompting city officials to close all aboveground subway services, effectively closing over 450 of the complex system’s stations. The majority of the stations were located in the Brooklyn, Queens and Bronx boroughs.

    Amid calls for closures, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged residents to be prepared  for “major closures” so as to avoid any chances of becoming “stranded in a location where [locals] can’t get home.”

    “This is a dangerous, life-threatening situation,” he stressed.

    All commercial flights out of both Kennedy Airport and LaGuardia Airport were also canceled amid the storm, with scheduled flights coming out of Philadelphia International Airport and at Boston Logan International Airport also being suspended.

    As the storm has grounded many aspects of life, it also forced many states to put their COVID-19 testing and vaccination appointments on hold. In the Empire State, vaccination appointments were postponed twice as a result of the winter storm.

    In Rhode Island, all state-operated testing sites were temporarily closed, with vaccinations at regional facilities postponed until further notice. The Providence Journal reported that the Ocean State could see up to 18 inches of snow and experience blizzard conditions.

    Similar closures were also reported in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and in New Jersey.

    The storm has led to several deaths so far. The Philly Voice reported that one woman died of hypothermia in Pennsylvania “after she wandered from her home.” The individual suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, and had been found four blocks from her home.

    Related:

    Panic at Srinagar Airport as IndiGo Plane Damaged After Hitting Snow on Runway
    Snow Blankets Sahara, World’s Largest Desert - Video, Photo
    Watch Heavy Snowfall Bury Madrid as Storm Filomena Hits Spain
    'They Send Us Plastic Sh*t': Spanish Woman Claims Snow From Storm Filomena Fake, Not Melting - Video
    Thousands Evacuated as Storm Christoph Hits Wales, England, Emergency Services Says
    Tags:
    subway, Flights, vaccinations, vaccination, COVID-19, snowfall, snow, US, US, Storm, winter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar 1 February 2021.
    State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse