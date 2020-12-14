Register
08:12 GMT14 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An exterior view of the Oskarshamn nuclear power plant in Oskarshamn, southeastern Sweden (File)

    'Remarkable': Sweden Closes Down Own Nuclear Power Plants, Yet Builds New Ones in Estonia

    © AP Photo / TT News Agency, Mikael Fritzon
    Environment
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106772/98/1067729877_0:75:3437:2008_1200x675_80_0_0_392a067a233b57f1081ac099495b4dc0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202012141081450334-remarkable-sweden-closes-down-own-nuclear-power-plants-yet-builds-new-ones-in-estonia/

    While Sweden long ago decided to wind down all nuclear power production for environmental safety reasons, it hasn't stopped state-owned Vattenfall company from expanding nuclear power in Sweden's immediate neighbourhood.

    Despite being set to close down one of its nuclear power plants for environmental safety-related reasons at the end of the year, the state-owned Swedish power corporation Vattenfall reached an agreement to help build new ones abroad with Estonia.

    “We have agreed that we will work together on a project to see if it is possible to build small modular reactors in Estonia”, Torbjörn Wahlborg, the head of electricity production at Vattenfall, told national broadcaster SVT.

    Vattenfall's Estonian partner, Fermi Energia, is already doing the planning of the exact location of the nuclear power plants. According to Vattenfall, the NPPs can be in place in ten years.

    “Yes, it is a fairly concrete project. There are two locations that are potential,” Torbjörn Wahlborg said.

    However, the decision to build new NPPs abroad while consistently closing down them at home has raised eyebrows.

    “I think it is very remarkable that you shut down nuclear power in Sweden at the same time as you invest in nuclear power in the Baltics. I would have liked to have seen something similar done in Sweden”, Lars Hjälmered, the Moderate party's energy policy spokesperson told SVT.

    “Vattenfall is thus investing in new nuclear power in Estonia. All while closing Ringhals reactors prematurely?” Moderate MP Jan Ericson tweeted.

    ​“State-owned Vattenfall shuts down nuclear power in Sweden but builds new reactors in our neighbouring countries. The government wants to close down Bromma and delays Arlanda's expansion but is investing in new airports in Vietnam. Do you think that the coalition government policy is logical?” Moderate MP Lars Beckman tweeted.

    ​Environment Minister Isabella Lövin refused to comment on Vattenfall's nuclear cooperation in Estonia, instead referring to Minister of Trade and Industry Ibrahim Baylan. He, in turn, referred all questions back to Vattenfall.

    Since 1979, when the first major nuclear accident occurred at the power plant on Three Mile Island near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, attitudes to nuclear power in Sweden have changed. A 1980 referendum decided on a gradual phasing out and decommissioning. No further expansion of nuclear power would occur, whereas existing reactors would be phased out at the rate necessary for electric power to maintain employment and welfare.

    In 2005, the Barsebäck NPP was closed, not least due to its proximity to the Danish capital of Copenhagen and the Danes's decades-long complaints. Subsequently, two of the three reactors in Oskarshamn were closed, while a decision was made to close two of the four reactors in Ringhals. So far, the power production has been replaced by power increases at other reactors and the expansion of wind power.

    Sweden currently has 12 reactors exclusively for electricity production, of which seven are in commercial operation. All of them are light water reactors and use enriched uranium as fuel.

     

    Related:

    Sweden Eyes Transition to Digital Currency Amid Steady Decline in Use of Paper Money
    'Money First'? Greta Thunberg Slammed Over 'Cocky' BMW Ad During Her Day as Editor-in-Chief
    Tags:
    Estonia, nuclear power, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse