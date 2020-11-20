Register
01:26 GMT20 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Flames from the Hennessey Fire rage in the last image from a tower-mounted camera before it and another went offline, after they melted in the heat according to AlertWildfire, on Atlas Peak northwest of Vacaville, California, U.S. August 18, 2020. Picture taken August 18, 2020. www.alertwildfire.org/Handout via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

    Historic Drop in US Greenhouse Gases Amid Pandemic Hindered by Extreme Wildfires - Study

    ALERTWILDFIRE.ORG
    Environment
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/13/1080220891_0:0:2200:1238_1200x675_80_0_0_055954f7d2ab29affe76dc463983bb44.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202011201081217124-historic-drop-in-us-greenhouse-gases-amid-pandemic-hindered-by-extreme-wildfires---study/

    In 2020, western portions of the US underwent a series of devastating wildfires that burned millions of acres, destroyed thousands of buildings and killed dozens of residents. In California alone, over 4.1 million acres were torched as extremely dry vegetation served as an igniter.

    A study published Thursday by research organization BloombergNEF has determined that while the COVID-19 pandemic was forecast to drop US greenhouse gases by 9.2% in 2020, those predictions may not come to fruition due to dry season forest fires along the US West Coast.

    Taking into account air pollution driven by the deadly fires, officials indicated that net emissions are instead expected to slide 6.4% when compared against greenhouse gas figures from 2019. 

    “[The increase in forest fire emissions] partially offset the drop in emissions from human activity,” the report states, noting that the fires unleashed some 184 million tons of carbon dioxide. “The fires in the US in 2020 are part of a global trend, since 2019, of forest fires occurring more frequently in temperate regions.”

    The 2020 wildfire season saw enormous blazes across California, Oregon and Washington state, as strong winds spread flames and sent wildfire smoke to the nation's East Coast. At the time, the US National Weather Service confirmed that smoke had been pushed across the Mid-Atlantic with the help of a strong jet stream. Smoke from the fires even managed to make it to Europe.

    According to the National Interagency Fire Center, an average of 6.9 million acres have been burned every year since 2000; however, in California, over 4.1 million acres were burned during the 2020 season alone. In neighboring Oregon, over 1.2 million acres burned while Washington state saw over 700,000 acres burned.

    Despite the wildfires, the report notes that while “a burnt forest will regrow, taking greenhouse gases back out of the atmosphere [...] there is no equivalent pathway for sequestration opened when fossil fuels are extracted and burned.” 

    Additionally, researchers hailed transportation emissions dropping by 4% and power sector emissions depleting by nearly 3%, stating that the “economic disruption of 2020” put the US back on track to meet the promises of the Paris Climate Agreement, which the Trump administration officially began to withdraw the US from in 2019.

    However, the gains aren’t likely to stick around once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and the economy begins to rebound. The report ultimately warns that changes in emissions “must be year on year” to curb greenhouse gas effects on the climate.
    Tags:
    Study, pandemic, COVID-19, emissions, CO2 emissions, greenhouse gas, US, wildfire
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse