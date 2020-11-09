US Underwent Record Amount of Wildfires, ‘Historic' Hurricanes in October - NOAA

Extreme weather plagued the US in October, with the nation seeing wildfires, hurricanes and record snowfall, according to a recent analysis conducted by the US’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Data compiled by NOAA found that the average October temperature across the US was 54.4 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 0.3 degrees above the 20th-century average. California experienced its hottest October on record, while Arizona and Florida each experienced their third-hottest Octobers on record.

The average precipitation in the US last month was 2.16 inches. However, below-average precipitation was recorded across many parts of the West, the Deep South and the central and northern Plains, as well as parts of the Southeast. California endured its second-driest October ever recorded.

In addition, the average US temperature for the year to date was 2.1 degrees above the 20th-century average, coming in at 57.0 degrees Fahrenheit. This year is now tied for the seventh-warmest such mark on record.

Meanwhile, the year-to-date US precipitation total was 26.30 inches, 0.94 inches above average.

October also brought severe weather events. Colorado experienced three of its largest wildfires in history - the Cameron Peak, Pine Gulch and East Troublesome fires - last month, with the East Troublesome fire spreading to more than 193,000 acres.

California was also plagued by hundreds of wildfires. Since the beginning of the year, wildfires have burned over 4 million acres in the Golden State.

In addition, there has been historic tropical storm activity in the Atlantic. According to the US National Hurricane Center, five tropical cyclones developed in the region last month. More recently, Hurricanes Zeta and Delta hit Louisiana in October just a few weeks apart in what has been considered one of the more active hurricane seasons by experts.

Record snowfall was also reported in some US locations, with portions of the West and Plains experiencing heavy snow last month.

Areas within the states of Montana, Minnesota, Washington, New Mexico, Texas and Kansas experienced their snowiest Octobers yet.