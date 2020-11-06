Photos: 1-Ton Great White Shark Pings Off Florida Coast

Unama'ki, the 1-ton great white shark tracked by research group OCEARCH, was reportedly hanging out near Key Largo around 5:46 a.m. on Thursday, according to the group’s records.
The massive great white was originally tagged by the nonprofit research group off Scatarie Island, Nova Scotia, on September 20, 2019.
OCEARCH recently questioned whether Unama'ki could be pregnant, as she appeared to be “making similar journey that 2 other mature female [great white sharks], Luna & Lydia, also curiously made.”
When we first met Unama'ki, we knew she had the potential to lead us to a site where she might give birth. She’s in the Bahamas making a similar journey that 2 other mature female #whitesharks, Luna & Lydia, also curiously made. Could she be pregnant & moving into a calmer area? pic.twitter.com/tRr66uEnYf— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) October 30, 2020
Earlier this year, the enormous shark made a historic trip while navigating the Gulf of Mexico.
“Wow look where white shark Unama’ki is! She has moved west of the Mississippi River in the Gulf of Mexico,” the nonprofit tweeted on February 24.
“It’s the first time we’ve tracked a white shark to this area off the coast of Louisiana. Is this a whole new piece to the white shark puzzle?”
Unama'ki’s tracker most recently traced the great white to the coast of Cuba.
