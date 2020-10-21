Video: Huge Waterspout Spotted in the Greek Dodecanese Archipelago

An impressive but scary waterspout was spotted in Santorini, Rhodes and Naxos, located in Greece’s Dodecanese Islands on Wednesday, following bad weather across the islands.
The waterspout formed offshore of the islands, according to videos and images posted on social media by residents frightened by the phenomenon.
Forecast Weather Greece, a group interested in weather news in the nation, posted footage featuring the waterspout.
In Naxos, the waterspout disappeared off the sea toward Paros, while in Rhodes the phenomenon was created in the area of Afandou and Panagia Tsambikas, according to the group.
Flooding was reported in the area of Nea Alikarnassos in Heraklion, Crete, due to bad weather conditions, according to Forecast Weather Greece.
