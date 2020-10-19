Powerful Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Strikes Alaskan Coast, Prompts Tsunami Warning

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred 94 kilometers southeast of Sand Point, Alaska, and was initially recorded as a magnitude 7.4 quake.
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 19, 2020
A second 5.8 magnitude earthquake 115 kilometers south-southeast of Sand Point, Alaska, was recorded shortly after the initial quake, followed by two other tremors of 5.2 and 3.6 magnitudes. In addition, another 3.9 magnitude earthquake was reported 125 kilometers east-southeast of Chignik, Alaska, followed by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake east-northeast of Ouzinkie, Alaska, and 5.5 magnitude earthquake south-southeast of Sand Point, Alaska.
No injuries or structural damages have been reported so far.
A tsunami warning effect is also in effect for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula from Kennedy Entrance Alaska, to Unimak Pass, Alaska.
— Ken Clark (@Kenwxman) October 19, 2020
Large earthquakes can cause tsunamis or long high sea waves when slabs of rock on the seafloor abruptly move past each other, vertically displacing the overlying water. According to USGS, earthquakes with magnitudes between 6.5 and 7.5 do not typically cause "destructive tsunamis."
"However, small sea level changes might be observed in the vicinity of the epicenter. Tsunamis capable of producing damage or casualties are rare in this magnitude range but have occurred due to secondary effects such as landslides or submarine slumps," the USGS explains.
All comments
Show new comments (0)