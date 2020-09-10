Videos: Heavy Rains Flood White House Basement, Submerge Roads Around Washington, DC

“Flash flood warning. Basement of the @WhiteHouse. Trying to remember how long a cubit is.....” Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts tweeted Thursday, along with photos of carpeted floors soaked in water.
In another tweet, Roberts shared a photo of a flooded hallway with the caption: “Time to start bailing...!!”
Roads across the US capital are flooded, with flash flood watches currently in place until 8 p.m. local time.
According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), there are currently flash flood watches in effect for portions of Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC.
“Showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy rain across the area … Rainfall amounts will average one to three inches, with locally higher amounts possible,” the NWS warned on its website, adding that heavy rainfall may cause “rapid rises” of water in small creeks and streams, as well as flash flooding in areas with poor drainage.
The NWS also recorded heavy rainfall Thursday in southern Montgomery County and north-central Prince George’s County in Maryland, Virginia’s Arlington County and the northeastern part of the District of Columbia.
In addition, the NWS reported Thursday that automated rain gauges have shown that water levels are rising rapidly in the DC area and that while heavier rain has moved east, runoff will cause flash flooding.
Photos and videos shared on social media show the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department conducting several water rescues, and many vehicles are pictured submerged in floodwaters.
