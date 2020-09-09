Register
20:36 GMT09 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 9, 2020.

    Videos: San Francisco Skies Blackened as Wildfires Burn Across Several US States

    © REUTERS / STEPHEN LAM
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 61
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/09/1080412993_0:123:3072:1851_1200x675_80_0_0_4925d88fae33807cc1eb7fb837702e63.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202009091080413044-videos-san-francisco-skies-blackened-as-wildfires-burn-across-several-us-states/

    Mass evacuation orders have been issued across several US states such as California, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Washington, as emergency officials work tirelessly to contain multiple wildfires threatening the lives of many along the US’ West Coast.

    In California’s San Francisco Bay Area, residents awoke early Wednesday to a dark, thick blanket of smoke and pumpkin-orange skies as a result of the growing wildfires. Photos shared on social media show that not even the sun’s ray were able to penetrate the smokey air.

    Many residents shared images of the hazy air, noting their shock at the lack of light in the later morning hours as they underscored the toxicity of the sky. 

    At present, a total of 42 fires are burning throughout the Golden State, with the most recent being dubbed the Willow Fire by officials after it erupted early Wednesday. The blaze has burned over 1,000 acres and has yet to be contained.

    ​The Willow Fire alone has prompted the evacuation of some 3,000 residents in the Loma Rica area.

    Of the wildfires churning in California, the largest is the Santa Clara Unit (SCU) Lightning Complex of blazes, which started on August 16 and has since burned over 390,000 acres. It’s presently 95% contained.

    According to California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the SCU Lightning Complex fires spread through multiple counties, including Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Merced and Santislaus. In its wrath, the fire complex has damaged or destroyed at least 250 structures.

    Many of California’s wildfires began in late August as a result of lightning strikes across the state’s northern region. This year alone, wildfires have burned over 2.5 million acres in the state. 

    Cal Fire noted in its Wednesday update that 14,000 firefighters are currently battling 28 major blazes in the state, and that overnight wind conditions “allowed many fires to grow significantly with extreme fire behavior.”

    Elsewhere, in nearby Oregon, new fires emerged as strong winds continued to blow through the region, ultimately giving more fuel to the state’s Santiam and Lionshead Fires - the biggest fires growing in Marion County, which have already burned through some 200,000 acres.

    Almost 100,000 homes and businesses were without power Wednesday in Oregon. The state’s Office of Emergency Management reported that at least 35 fires were raging across Oregon.

    Oregon Gov. Kate Brown approved an emergency order Tuesday, freeing up resources for fire crews. The Democratic governor noted that the current wildfires are “proving to be an unprecedented and significant fire event for our state and frankly for the entire West Coast.”

    In Washington state, residents haven’t fared much better. Wildfires burned through 330,000 acres of land within a period of just 24 hours this week.

    Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told reporters during a Tuesday news conference that the situation was unprecedented. “These fires are extraordinary. They are doing things we have never seen before - as to how fast they spread,” he said.

    Strong winds felt in California, Oregon and Washington state have also driven wildfires in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and even Wyoming.

    Related:

    California's Wildfires Make Evacuated Communities Targets for Robbers, Reports Say
    Wildfire West: California's Biggest and Deadliest Blazes
    ‘The Resources Exist’: California Wildfires Rage as Corporations Block Preventative Practices
    California Governor Declares State of Emergency in Five Counties Due to Devastating Wildfires
    Wildfires Ravage West Coast
    Tags:
    fire, damages, Evacuation, Washington, Oregon, California, San Francisco, wildfires, Wildfire
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Brazil 2016 Raissa Santana has her makeup done by makeup artist Celso Kamura as she prepares backstage for the Samuel Cirnansck collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
    The Art of Creating Beauty: Makeup Artists and Hairdressers at Work
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse