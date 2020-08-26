Register
21:30 GMT26 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Photo: Hawaii's Kīlauea Monitored for Possible Eruption as Volcano Has Hottest Lake on Earth

    © AP Photo / U.S. Geological Survey
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106421/89/1064218993_0:256:2730:1792_1200x675_80_0_0_2b9deb4b87ffcf18709eb81ef8aa4fd0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202008261080286621-photo-hawaiis-klauea-monitored-for-possible-eruption-as-volcano-has-hottest-lake-on-earth/

    A lake the size of five football fields in Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano is one of the world’s hottest bodies of water, according to a volcano alert issued by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

    A thermal camera used to measure the lake’s water surface temperature reveals that it is between 176 and 185 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the USGS, very few volcanic lakes around the world have surface temperatures greater than 176 degrees Fahrenheit. 

    ​One factor that may be causing the Kīlauea lake’s extremely hot temperatures is “residual heat in the collapse rubble at the base of Halema‘uma‘u, from rock that was heated by the lava column prior to the 2018 collapse,” the USGS explains. The 2018 eruption of Kīlauea in Hawaii caused the volcano’s caldera to collapse.

    “The nearby hot (at least 150 degrees Celsius-302 degrees Fahrenheit) gas vents (fumaroles) are another potential explanation for the high temperatures,” the USGS adds.

    The lake’s temperature was estimated by unmanned aircraft system (UAS) flights in January. “The UAS carried a tiny thermal camera, and hovered just yards above the surface, where steam is much less of a problem,” the USGS wrote in its alert.

    According to the USGS, thermal images from the past year also show that the temperature isn’t uniform across the lake’s surface and that there are hot spots in “several spots along the lake margin.” The lake’s center is usually the coolest area.

    The USGS has been closely monitoring the lake’s temperature to identify any changes that may be precursors to explosions. 

    “Over the past year, Kīlauea's lake temperatures have stayed in the same range, and we do not yet see any significant or systematic change,” the agency concludes in its alert.

    However, in a statement to NASA, Don Swanson, a volcanologist at the USGS’ Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, revealed that there is an increasing possibility of an eruption at Kīlauea.

    “The next eruption could happen slowly and the water could evaporate. We do not want to be alarmist, but we also need to point out to the public that there is an increasing possibility of explosive eruptions at Kīlauea,” he noted.

    Related:

    Indonesia's Sinabung Volcano Ejects New Column of Hot Ash - Video
    Sharks' 'Sixth Sense' Explains Their Life Within Active Submarine Volcano
    Alaskan Volcano's Eruption Millenia Ago Marked the End of Ancient Roman Republic, Study Says
    Scientists Have Identified World’s Largest Shield Volcano Twice as Big as Former Record Holder
    Double Eruption: Watch Indonesia's Most Active Volcano Spewing Clouds of Ash
    Tags:
    Volcano, Hawaii
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Flush and Don't Flash: Transparent Public Toilets Hit Tokyo Streets
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse