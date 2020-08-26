Register
19:59 GMT26 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Local resident Robert Sawyer, 48, boards up businesses ahead of Hurricane Laura in Galveston, Texas, U.S., August 26, 2020.

    Videos: Hurricane Laura to Hit US Gulf Coast as Category 4 Storm With ‘Unsurvivable’ Water Levels

    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 91
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1a/1080285840_0:285:3072:2013_1200x675_80_0_0_56414bc104ea309ce6decb690e921567.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202008261080285897-videos-hurricane-laura-to-hit-us-gulf-coast-as-category-4-storm-with-unsurvivable-water-levels/

    The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicated in its latest weather update on Wednesday that Hurricane Laura will strike the US Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm after picking up strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

    At present, Laura is located about 200 miles from Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Galveston, Texas - the two US southern states that are expected to take the brunt of the powerful storm’s wrath.

    The weather agency indicated that Laura has reached maximum sustained wind speeds of 140 mph and that the cyclone is moving toward the US coastline at a pace of 16 mph. Hurricane Laura is due to strike the US coast late Wednesday into early Thursday, bringing with it a “catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding.”

    Coastal areas within Louisiana and Texas are forecast to see storm surges of anywhere between 2 and 20 feet depending on whether Laura arrives at high tide. The weather agency warned that the “deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.”

    “Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes,” the NHC’s update reads. “This storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas.”

    While churning in the Gulf of Mexico in recent days, Laura has managed to massively grow in size. The NHC has stated that the storm’s hurricane-force winds will extend up to 70 miles from Laura’s center, and tropical storm-force winds will extend out up to 175 miles from the hurricane’s eye.

    The NHC also warned that “a few tornadoes” are expected to develop Wednesday evening in Louisiana, southeast Texas and southwestern Mississippi. The threat of tornadoes will continue into Thursday, with Arkansas also being at risk.

    As for the amount of rainfall expected, forecasters anticipate that the storm will bring as much as 15 inches of rain in parts of Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas from Wednesday to Friday. Anywhere between 2 and 4 inches of rain, with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches, are predicted to fall in Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee.

    With Hurricane Laura forecast to make landfall in upper Texas and southwest Louisiana’s coastline later Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of individuals living within the storm’s projected path have either evacuated from their communities or opted to weather the storm in their homes.

    As the storm is arriving amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some residents have been directed by local officials to relocate to hotels, where they’re able to self-isolate, instead of seeking shelter at evacuation centers.

    Nim Kidd, the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, noted during a Tuesday briefing on the storm that a hotel or a motel room during the storm would be the “safest place for families to be.”

    “We worry, of course, about people evacuating into group settings, trying to keep them safe if they’re having to go to a shelter,” she said. “I know that there’s been a lot of time to encourage people to go to hotels instead, but that’s not always very easy or feasible.”

    During a Wednesday update, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doubled down and urged residents to “take these last few hours to get out of harm’s way,” especially since the storm is expected to flood roadways and prevent first responders from offering aid.

    In nearby Louisiana, the message to residents wasn’t much different, as Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that “people need to heed warnings they’ve been given and evacuate now,” and that they should not decide to stay in their homes based on how well they fared during past hurricanes that struck the state.

    The most recent major hurricane that struck Louisiana was Rita in September 2005, which brought with it 115-mph winds. The last powerful cyclone that struck Texas was Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

    Related:

    Videos: Derecho With Hurricane Force Winds Cuts Trail of Destruction Across US Midwest
    Mexico Closes Ports on Pacific Coast Over Hurricane Genevieve
    Two Hurricanes May Strike US Southern Coast in Coming Week, Experts Warn
    Trump Approves Emergency Relief For Louisiana as State Braces for Two Hurricanes
    Videos: Preparations Underway as Hurricane Laura Likely to Strike US Gulf as Category 3 Storm
    Tags:
    Louisiana, Texas, Category 4 Hurricane, Flooding, hurricane, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Flush and Don't Flash: Transparent Public Toilets Hit Tokyo Streets
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse