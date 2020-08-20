Register
08:09 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming

    Arctic Sea Ice Melting Faster Than Predicted, Danish Researchers Find

    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    Environment
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106788/63/1067886364_0:295:6000:3670_1200x675_80_0_0_46e827cfdbcd3b40ee5934d2e90e613e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202008201080223997-arctic-sea-ice-melting-faster-than-predicted-danish-researchers-find/

    In addition to a change in climate and wildlife, the melting ice may have geopolitical consequences as lucrative shipping routes in the Arctic become ice-free, Danish researchers have warned.

    The Arctic sea ice is melting faster than climate models predicted, researchers at the University of Copenhagen and the Danish Meteorological Institute have warned.

    Unlike previous climate models that forecast a slow and steady rise in Arctic temperatures, the new study shows the warming is occurring at a more rapid pace.

    “We have been clearly underestimating the rate of temperature increases in the atmosphere nearest to the sea level, which has ultimately caused sea ice to disappear faster than we had anticipated”, University of Copenhagen professor Jens Hesselbjerg Christensen said in a statement.

    Their findings suggest that the unusually high temperatures currently being seen in the Arctic Ocean were only observed during the previous Ice Age. At that time – between 120,000 and 11,000 years ago – the area around Greenland experienced a series of violent and sudden climate fluctuations, where the temperature rose several times by up to 10-12 degrees over short spans of 100-200 years, after which it dropped again.

    According to their analysis, air temperature near the surface of the Arctic Ocean has risen by an average of as much as one degree per decade over the last 40 years. In some areas it has risen by almost two degrees.

    “So we are talking almost eight degrees in 40 years in some places. It goes far, far faster with the temperature rises than we have calculated in most of our models”, Jens Hesselbjerg Christensen stressed in an interview with Danish Radio. “Changes are occurring so rapidly during the summer months that sea ice is likely to disappear faster than most climate models have ever predicted”, Hesselbjerg Christensen stressed.

    Seen with today's optics, this could mean that the summertime sea ice may disappear completely quite soon, maybe by the 2030s, the researchers warned.

    And as if that were not enough, the warming is further amplified the faster the ice shrinks, a consequence of the albedo effect, which measures the diffuse reflection of solar radiation out of the total solar radiation. A light surface – such as ice or snow – has a high albedo effect because it can reflect a large part of the Sun's light back towards space. By contrast, a dark surface – such as seawater – has a low albedo effect because it absorbs most of the energy from the Sun's rays and with it the heat. In other words, a sea without sea ice heats up much faster than a sea covered with ice.

    “Not surprisingly, we can therefore also see that the warming is greatest in the areas where the sea ice has receded. Among other places, in the Barents Sea in the eastern Arctic”, Jens Hesselbjerg Christensen stressed.

    The receding ice bodes ill for all levels of the ecosystem, he warned. Starting from algae, which are eaten by plankton, to small fish, birds and seals and up to polar bears.

    Incidentally, the melting ice opens up potentially lucrative shipping routes, such as the Northern Sea Route and the Northwest Passage claimed by Russia and Canada respectively, yet contested by other nations, Hesselbjerg Christensen said, warning of a geopolitical dimension to the issue.

    Related:

    Russia Deploys S-400 to Arctic Only to Ensure National Security, Foreign Ministry Says
    Trump Admin Opens Alaska’s Arctic Refuge to ‘Environmentally Benign’ Oil Drilling
    Tags:
    climate change, sea levels, ice, Arctic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse