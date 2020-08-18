Two Magnitude 6.8 Earthquakes Strike Indonesia - USGS

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) noted via social media that earthquakes hit several areas of Southern Sumatra.
Current USGS data shows the first quake impacted an area 144 kilometers from the Indonesian city of Bengkulu. The event's estimated depth was around 10 kilometers.
strong #earthquake shakes Southern Sumatra, #Indonesia 18 min ago. More info at: https://t.co/ZF4yTcchto pic.twitter.com/ENh2k0Eskl— EMSC (@LastQuake) August 18, 2020
According to the EMSC, a second quake of the same measured strength struck areas around 130 kilometers west of the Bengkulu.
This is the 2nd strong #earthquake felt in Southern Sumatra, Indonesia in the last 27 minutes and less than 10 km away— EMSC (@LastQuake) August 18, 2020
However, the USGS' seismograph labeled the second quake as a magnitude 6.9 event, with a 26-kilometer depth.
This pair of earthquakes were recorded less than 24 hours after an earthquake rocked the island of Samar in the Philippines.
LOOK: Damages brought by the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck Cataingan, Masbate at 8:03 this morning, August 18,2020.— Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) August 18, 2020
Photos by: PRC Masbate - RCY of Cataingan NHS pic.twitter.com/PhH5CxM2Cv
Magnitude estimates placed that event's magnitude somewhere in the range of 6.5 to 6.9. Though the early morning quake was strong, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center highlighted that there was "no tsunami threat from this earthquake," the Daily Express reported.
All comments
Show new comments (0)