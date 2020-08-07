Register
20:01 GMT07 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The collapse of the Milne Ice Shelf, the last fully intact ice shelf in Canada, is seen reducing its size by about 43% according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in a combination of satellite images taken July 30 to August 4, 2020 over Ellesmere Island, Nunavut, Canada. ECCC/ESA Copernicus/Handout via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

    'It's Disintegrated': Canadian Arctic's Last Massive Ice Shelf Collapses Due to Climate Change

    © REUTERS / ECCC/ESA Copernicus
    Environment
    Get short URL
    205
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/07/1080097370_257:0:2159:1070_1200x675_80_0_0_e8833b35b82642b2d959b3f528a5ff9a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202008071080097409-its-disintegrated-canadian-arctics-last-massive-ice-shelf-collapses-due-to-climate-change/

    The Milne Ice Shelf, which was the last fully intact ice shelf in the Canadian Arctic, has collapsed into the Arctic Ocean after losing more than 40% of its area in just two days at the end of July, researchers confirmed Thursday.

    The Milne Ice Shelf is a fragment of the former Ellesmere Ice Shelf located in the Qikiqtaaluk Region of Nunavut, Canada.

    The shelf’s area shrank by around 80 square kilometers. In comparison, Manhattan in New York covers an area of about 60 square kilometers.

    "Entire cities are that size. These are big pieces of ice," said Luke Copland, a glaciologist at the University of Ottawa who was part of the research team studying the Milne Ice Shelf, Reuters reported.

    "This was the largest remaining intact ice shelf, and it's disintegrated, basically," Copland added, also noting that this year’s summer in the Canadian Arctic has been warmer than usual: 5 degrees Celsius higher than the 30-year average.

    According to the Canadian Ice Service, “above normal air temperatures, offshore winds and open water in front of the ice shelf” have all contributed to the formation’s collapse.

    The unusually warm season also makes it likely that smaller ice caps are in danger of melting, as unlike larger glaciers, they don’t have the mass needed to remain cold. 

    "The very small ones, we're losing them dramatically," Copland explained. “You feel like you're on a sinking island chasing these features, and these are large features. It's not as if it's a little tiny patch of ice you find in your garden."

    The Arctic has been warming at twice the global rate for the last three decades due to a process known as Arctic amplification, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports.

    According to NASA, temperatures warm faster in the Arctic than the rest of the world because when “bright and reflective ice melts, it gives way to a darker ocean.”

    “This amplifies the warming trend because the ocean surface absorbs more heat from the sun than the surface of snow and ice. In more technical terms, losing sea ice reduces Earth’s albedo: the lower the albedo, the more a surface absorbs heat from sunlight rather than reflecting it back to space,” NASA explains on its website.

    Earlier this summer, two of Canada’s ice caps located on the Hazen Plateau in St. Patrick Bay also disappeared completely, two years earlier than they were predicted to do so, according to environmental outlet Yale Environment 360.

    “When I first visited those ice caps, they seemed like such a permanent fixture of the landscape,” Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center, said in a statement. “To watch them die in less than 40 years just blows me away.

    Two other ice caps on Ellesmere Island, known as Murray and Simmons, are also diminishing and could completely melt within the next decade, Reuters reported.

    Related:

    Polar Bears May Be Nearly Extinct by 2100 Due to Melting Arctic Sea Ice - Study
    NASA: Arctic Ice Has Melted by 20% Since 2009
    Ice in Arctic Ocean’s Chukchi Sea Falls to Lowest Level Ever Recorded
    Melting Arctic Sea Ice Induced by Climate Change Linked to Deadly Virus in Marine Animals
    ‘We Mastered This Long Ago’: Russian Admiral Not Impressed by US Sub Smashing Through Arctic Ice
    Tags:
    ice, Canada, Arctic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse