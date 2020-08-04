Videos: Tornadoes, Flooding Along US East Coast as Isaias Leaves Behind Path of Damage

Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing the threat of tornadoes as it continues to move north-northeastward across eastern Pennsylvania into southeastern New York on Tuesday, with its sights set on northern New England.

According to the latest data by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), tornadoes “are possible across northern New Jersey and southern New York, through southern New England” on Tuesday. Northern New England may also be at risk for tornadoes through Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in the state. In a tweet, Murphy urged residents to stay off the roads, as damaging winds, flooding and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

The NHC also warned Tuesday that heavy rainfall, including flash and urban flooding, is expected along the East Coast.

“Potentially life-threatening urban flooding remains possible [in] Philadelphia, and elsewhere along and just west of the I-95 corridor today. Scattered minor to moderate river flooding is likely across portions of the Mid-Atlantic. Quick-responding rivers in the Northeast will also be susceptible to minor river flooding,” the NHC warned.

— Scott Broom (@scottbroom) August 4, 2020

— Steve Burrows (@burrows311) August 4, 2020

— Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) August 4, 2020

— Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) August 4, 2020

— Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) August 4, 2020

— Andrew Shearer (@Drewshearer444) August 4, 2020

— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) August 4, 2020

— Joey Krastel (@NimbusStorms) August 4, 2020

— WRALJoe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) August 4, 2020

— Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) August 4, 2020

— Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) August 4, 2020

— Brian Sudol (@sudbri) August 4, 2020

— VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) August 4, 2020

— Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) August 4, 2020

​A tornado watch is currently in effect until 4 p.m. local time Tuesday for southeastern Pennsylvania, large portions of New Jersey, southeastern New York and southern Connecticut. Another tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. local time Tuesday in east-central New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect in Washington, DC; Philadelphia; New York City and Boston.

Strong winds have damaged parts of a hospital and adjoining buildings in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Crews were sent to the Doylestown Hospital just before noon on Tuesday after a roof collapsed at a child care center inside the facility, though no injuries were reported, according to CBS.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Weather Prediction Center on Tuesday also warned of life-threatening flash flooding and urban flooding from eastern Pennsylvania to northwestern New Jersey.

Isaias on Monday made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. Between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, there have been more than a dozen reports of tornadoes in North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and New Jersey.

According to poweroutage.us/, more than 1.1 million homes and businesses from North Carolina to New Jersey had lost power by midday on Tuesday. In Brunswick County, North Carolina, emergency crews were responding to several reports of fires on Tuesday.

The latest data by NHC suggests that Isaias will travel through the US Northeast on Tuesday and make landfall in eastern Canada by early Wednesday morning.