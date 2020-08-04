Register
19:14 GMT04 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man checks on a stranded vehicle during Tropical Storm Isaias, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. The storm spawned tornadoes and dumped rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane along the North Carolina coast. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

    Videos: Tornadoes, Flooding Along US East Coast as Isaias Leaves Behind Path of Damage

    © AP Photo / Matt Slocum
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080058378_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_2797f43098c37abf4aeed518648ae584.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202008041080058477-videos-tornadoes-flooding-along-us-east-coast-as-isaias-leaves-behind-path-of-damage/

    Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing the threat of tornadoes as it continues to move north-northeastward across eastern Pennsylvania into southeastern New York on Tuesday, with its sights set on northern New England.

    According to the latest data by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), tornadoes “are possible across northern New Jersey and southern New York, through southern New England” on Tuesday. Northern New England may also be at risk for tornadoes through Tuesday evening.

    On Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in the state. In a tweet, Murphy urged residents to stay off the roads, as damaging winds, flooding and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

    The NHC also warned Tuesday that heavy rainfall, including flash and urban flooding, is expected along the East Coast. 

    “Potentially life-threatening urban flooding remains possible [in] Philadelphia, and elsewhere along and just west of the I-95 corridor today. Scattered minor to moderate river flooding is likely across portions of the  Mid-Atlantic. Quick-responding rivers in the Northeast will also be susceptible to minor river flooding,” the NHC warned. 

    ​A tornado watch is currently in effect until 4 p.m. local time Tuesday for southeastern Pennsylvania, large portions of New Jersey, southeastern New York and southern Connecticut. Another tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. local time Tuesday in east-central New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire. 

    Tropical storm warnings are in effect in Washington, DC; Philadelphia; New York City and Boston.

    Strong winds have damaged parts of a hospital and adjoining buildings in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Crews were sent to the Doylestown Hospital just before noon on Tuesday after a roof collapsed at a child care center inside the facility, though no injuries were reported, according to CBS.

    The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Weather Prediction Center on Tuesday also warned of life-threatening flash flooding and urban flooding from eastern Pennsylvania to northwestern New Jersey.

    Isaias on Monday made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. Between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, there have been more than a dozen reports of tornadoes in North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and New Jersey.

    According to poweroutage.us/, more than 1.1 million homes and businesses from North Carolina to New Jersey had lost power by midday on Tuesday. In Brunswick County, North Carolina, emergency crews were responding to several reports of fires on Tuesday.

    The latest data by NHC suggests that Isaias will travel through the US Northeast on Tuesday and make landfall in eastern Canada by early Wednesday morning.

    Related:

    Videos: Storm Isaias Strengthens, Heads Toward US Carolinas to Make Landfall as Hurricane
    Trump Approves Florida Emergency Declaration Over Hurricane Isaias
    Tropical Storm Isaias Moves Up the US East Coast - Video
    Videos: Emergency Order Issued for Florida Coast as Hurricane Isaias Crosses Bahamas
    Hurricane Isaias Makes Landfall in North Carolina, NHC Says
    Tags:
    US, Tornado
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse