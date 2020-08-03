Register
19:23 GMT03 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Trees are buffeted by strong winds as Hurricane Isaias hits the Bahamas July 31, 2020 in this still image taken from social media video, filmed from the Grand Isle Resort and Spa at Emerald Bay, Great Exuma. Twitter @ByJeffTodd via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

    Videos: Storm Isaias Strengthens, Heads Toward US Carolinas to Make Landfall as Hurricane

    © AP Photo / Twitter @ByJeffTodd
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/03/1080049296_0:-1:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_e995af7d02fd9fdae949bac01b69e956.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202008031080049519-videos-storm-isaias-strengthens-heads-toward-us-carolinas-to-make-landfall-as-hurricane/

    The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Monday issued a hurricane warning from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Surf City in North Carolina, as Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to return to hurricane strength on Monday evening as it makes landfall in the Carolinas.

    According to the NHC, Isaias is expected to “bring strong winds and heavy rainfall from the eastern Carolinas to the mid-Atlantic coast” as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday and Tuesday. The latest data by the NHC shows that the hurricane’s maximum sustained winds have been measured at 70 mph.

    ​“On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will pass well east of the Georgia coast through this afternoon. The center of Isaias will then approach the coasts of northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina within the hurricane warning area this evening. The center will then move inland over eastern North Carolina tonight, and move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday and into the northeastern United States Tuesday night,” the NHC reported Monday.

    A hurricane warning has been issued for parts of the Carolinas including Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, and storm surge warnings have also been issued in the Carolinas. Furthermore, tropical storm warnings have been issued as far north as coastal Massachusetts, and tropical storm watches have been issued as far north as Maine.

    The latest forecast by the NHC also predicts that the storm will quickly move northeastward toward higher parts of the Eastern Seaboard, reaching as far north as New England on Tuesday or Wednesday.

    Isaias brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida over the weekend. However, the tropical storm posed less of a threat than initially expected as it swirled just offshore the central coast of Florida. 

    ​On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called the storm “a good trial run for what will likely be a busy hurricane season,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.

    “We will hope for the best, but we absolutely need to be prepared for more storms,” he added.

    Isaias caused at least two deaths in the Dominican Republic and knocked out power for thousands of people in Puerto Rico while moving through those areas late last week.

    Related:

    Trump Approves Florida Emergency Declaration Over Hurricane Isaias
    Videos: Emergency Order Issued for Florida Coast as Hurricane Isaias Crosses Bahamas
    Trump Declares Emergency, Approves Federal Funding for Hawaii Ahead of Hurricane Douglas
    Footage Allegedly Showing Hurricane Hanna Toppling Part of Trump's Mexico Border Wall Emerges Online
    Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall in Texas, Isolated Tornadoes Possible
    Tags:
    US, Carolinas, Hurricane
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse