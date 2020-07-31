Videos: California Firefighters Scramble to Contain 240-Acre ‘Dam Fire’ in Los Angeles County

The brush fire was estimated to be around 240 acres in area by 4 p.m. local time. According to NBC Los Angeles, mandatory evacuations were ordered from north of Morris Dam to Crystal Lake, both located in the San Gabriel Mountains of Southern California.
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) July 31, 2020
— Stephanie Miranda (@StephNBC4) July 30, 2020
— Anthony Yanez (@AnthonyNBCLA) July 30, 2020
— Gary Ray (That Masked Man?) R (@Subvetnuc) July 31, 2020
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) July 30, 2020
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has provided around 100 firefighters and two water-dropping helicopters to help the Angeles National Forest fire crews battle the blaze.
A heat advisory and excessive heat warning also went into effect at 11 a.m. local time in the area and will last until Saturday evening.
So far, no structures are at risk, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to NBC Los Angeles.
All comments
Show new comments (0)