Thousands of Dead Jellyfish Cover UK Family Beach ‘as Far as the Eye Can See’, Report Says

The Daily Star has cited Devon resident Richard Walden as saying that “thousands of dead jellyfish”, thought to be moon jellyfish, have descended on one of Britain’s most popular family beaches.
He said that the jellyfish covered Devon’s Woolacombe Beach “as far as the eye can see”, adding that he doesn’t know whether all this was caused by climate change, “less human activity in the coastal waters thanks to Covid or just Brexit”.
Walden also said that the sea creatures taking over the beach came “just two days ahead of the huge influx of holiday makers expected to visit the seaside for the first time since [coronavirus] lockdown”.
Moon jelly is notoriously known for its “burning stings”, with scientists saying that they don’t pose a threat to human health. This species, which has no brain, blood, or heart, is common in British seas and is often found washed up on shore.
