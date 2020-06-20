Skywatchers Getting Ready For 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse

Skywatchers in western Africa, in southern China and in India are getting ready to observe the 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on Sunday.
Annular eclipses happen when the moon passes between Earth and the sun but without obscuring the sun's light completely. These eclipses occur every year or two.
Sunday's eclipse will be seen first for a few minutes in north-eastern Congo-Brazzaville, and the blackout is expected to last for 1 minute and 22 seconds. The 'maximum eclipse' is going to be seen over Uttarakhand, close to the Indian-Chinese border, shortly after midday and will last for less than a minute.
Another solar eclipse is expected to take place over South America on 14 December and this time the moon will block on the sun's light entirely, experts say.
