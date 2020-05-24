Millions of Cicadas to Emerge From the Ground in Virginia After 17 Years of Sleep

Countless cicadas from brood IX will emerge from the ground after a 17-year hibernation, creating an immense noise across Virginia, West Virginia, and parts of North Carolina
According to Virginia Tech, there are about 1.5 million insects emerging per acre, in an extremely rare display which hasn't been seen in the area since 2003-2004.
"Communities and farms with large numbers of cicadas emerging at once may have a substantial noise issue... hopefully, any annoyance at the disturbance is tempered by just how infrequent — and amazing — this event is", the scholars stated.
The insects will be present for 4 to 6 weeks, mating and creating a new generation of the periodical cicadas, before dying out and covering the terrain with myriads of husks.
The researchers also warned that "growers in predicted areas of activity should be watchful", as the swarms of insects might destroy numerous trees by laying eggs on their branches.
