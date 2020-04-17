'All Animals Are the Same': India Reynolds Goes Naked to Promote Veganism

It appears that Love Island star and model India Reynolds has joined forces with the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) group in a bid to try and steer people away from eating meat, using her beauty to drive the point across.
The message Reynolds apparently tried to send took the form of a photo where she poses naked, “with lettering scrawled all over body to show the labels on meat”, as the Daily Mail puts it.
"If you wouldn't eat your dog, why would you eat a cow or a pig? It's up to us to recognise that in all the ways that really matter, all animals are actually the same", she said in conjunction with the campaign, as quoted by the newspaper. "In time, I honestly think we will look back and think that our behaviour towards animals was barbaric".
The newspaper also points out that PETA argues that outbreaks of diseases such as swine flu, avian flu, SARS and mad cow disease "have come from capturing wild animals or farming animals for food".
