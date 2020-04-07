Pink Supermoon Rises in the Skies Over Bavaria - Video

The moon will be 221,855 miles (357,042 kilometres) away on the night of 7-8 April, appearing in the sky larger and more brilliant than usual.

A "pink-coloured" supermoon rises in the skies over Bavaria, Germany, looking to be the biggest and brightest of the year. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is encouraging people to look in the sky to admire this event, whether it's outside or through a living room window.

If you miss the upcoming lunar show today, catch the next one 7 May.

