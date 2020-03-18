Register
07:51 GMT18 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of the Environment Council at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 5, 2020

    Swedish Journo Under Fire For Calling Greta Thunberg 'Prophet of the Century' Amid Corona Crisis

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Environment
    Get short URL
    442
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107860/77/1078607732_0:1389:2047:2541_1200x675_80_0_0_9d0ffb1716af023d9f4e0f2b42ffb2bb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202003181078607381-swedish-journo-under-fire-for-calling-greta-thunberg-prophet-of-the-century-amid-corona-crisis/

    According to award-winning war correspondent Magda Gad, the world has finally followed Thunberg's advice and stopped flying and consuming and is ending capitalism, because the “right” people started to die.

    Star journalist Magda Gad, currently Expressen's correspondent in the Middle East, has sparked a controversy with her recent tweet about underage climate activist Greta Thunberg and the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

    Gad called 17-year-old Thunberg, who rose to prominence through her doomsday rhetoric, emotional speeches, and “school strikes”, “the prophet of the century”, a trope previously used by the Archbishop of Sweden.

    According to Gad, the world has now followed Thunberg's advice and stopped flying and consuming and is ending capitalism due to the corona crisis. All because the “right” people started dying.

    ​Gad's tweet raised many eyebrows from fellow Swedes, many of whom found it “strange”.

    “I don't get it. The 'right' people? Or have I been isolated in the woods for too long and become slow on the uptake?” one mused.

    ​“It is time for Greta to leave activism, go home to Sweden and let the real experts take over”, another one ventured.

    Some wondered who she meant by the “right people” and pointed out that the virus disproportionately affects the elderly and the sick.

    ​“You mean the elderly and the sick? Do you call them the 'right' people? Still nice of you to come out as a communist. Do you want to destroy capitalism as well or what?”

    ​“Is this irony, or do you seriously think it's good for Europeans and Americans to die now?” another one replied.

    ​Some bluntly asked if Gad was okay or if she had a fever. Many inquired whether she had been hit in the head by shrapnel from a grenade.

    Others simply suggested it was “cynical and morbid”.

    ​Still others said that while they respected Gad's journalistic work, including Middle East coverage, they would unsubscribe.

    Gad ealier tweeted that the authorities' recommendations to work from home if possible were unfair to people who can't as they work in overcrowded refugee camps, prisons, military facilities, and so on.

    “What about the ones living in overcrowded refugee camps, prisons, military bases, soldiers at frontlines, homeless under bridges, etc. Did this fight become a fight for certain kind of people who can work from home, order online and avoid crowds? Hello?” Gad tweeted.

    ​Magda Gad is a Swedish war correspondent and Middle East analyst for numerous media outlets, currently sharing her time between Baghdad, Iraq and Kabul, Afghanistan. She is one of a few western journalists to have gained access to the Taliban.

    ​Gad is known for covering the 2016 assault on Mosul in Iraq and in-depth stories about the drug-affected ghettos in Romania in 2016, the Ebola outbreak in Liberia and the war between drug cartels in Honduras.

    Over the years, Gad has amassed a slew of awards, including the Swedish Pulitzer prize, the Swedish Emmy Award, and the European Newspaper Award.

    Related:

    Greta Thunberg's Bodyguards Harass Journalist in Stockholm – Video
    Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Swedish Left Party MPs
    No 'Greta Effect': Thunberg's Name Slumps in Popularity Among Newborns
    Company You Keep: Greta Thunberg Buddies Up With Convicted Gangsta Rapper
    Tags:
    Greta Thunberg, COVID-19, coronavirus, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies of Burlesque's Vutrica giving a performance titled 'A bandit girl'.
    Razzle Dazzle Them! Twenties Revived With Spectacular "Ladies of Burlesque" Cabaret Show in Moscow
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse