Register
10:23 GMT22 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Environmental regulators in the US have proposed the creation of pesticide-free zones on a temporary basis to protect commercial honeybees, which continue to suffer from alarming mass die-offs.

    New Report Offers Dire Warnings of Looming Apocalypse in Natural World that Sustains Life on Earth

    © Flickr / Danny Perez Photography
    Environment
    Get short URL
    160
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202002221078377722-new-report-offers-dire-warnings-of-looming-apocalypse-in-natural-world-that-sustains-life-on-earth-/

    For almost a decade, British environmentalist Rosemary Mason has been writing open letters and reports to media outlets and officials in the US, UK and Europe to question their decisions on pesticides, exposing perceived conflicts of interest in regulatory processes surrounding glyphosate and other agrochemicals.

    Environmental campaigner Dr Rosemary Mason has sent a report to Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union (NFU) in the UK, entitled “Open Letter to the National Farmers Union About Fraud in Europe and the UK”, warning that agrochemicals such as glyphosate may be on the market because of fraud.

    The report by the British environmentalist, who has long been on a quest to protect the natural world, contains official data and a plethora of scientific papers to support her case against pesticides as believed capable of wreaking havoc on people’s long-term health and the environment.

    According to Mason, there is growing evidence that pesticides are responsible for declines in insects and wildlife.

    Catastrophic Ecological Collapse

    Rosemary Mason writes that agrochemicals are a major cause of the ongoing public health crisis and catastrophic ecological collapse in the UK and globally.

    Mason puts particular emphasis on the pervasive use of glyphosate-based herbicides, citing data pertaining to studies that suggest glyphosate engenders epigenetic changes in humans and animals and is one of the reasons for the severe obesity in children in the UK.
    Mason has presented statistics on the spiralling rates of disease and illness among the UK public which she claims correlate with the increasing use of agrochemicals such as glyphosate.

    Non-profit group Environmental Working Group releases study on glyposate in popular breakfast foods
    Screenshot/Environmental Working Group
    Non-profit group Environmental Working Group releases study on glyposate in popular breakfast foods

    The environmentalist points to a new study that she believes shows the Laboratory of Pharmacology and Toxicology (LPT) in Hamburg has committed fraud in a series of regulatory tests as part of the glyphosate re-approval process in 2017.

    Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller contains the active chemical glyphosate, which the World Health organization has labeled a probable carcinogen.
    © Flickr / London Permaculture
    Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller contains the active chemical glyphosate, which the World Health organization has labeled a "probable carcinogen."

    In her various open letters to officials Mason has often laid out the potential hazards of glyphosate, the world’s most widely used herbicide and an active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup and numerous other products.

    Glyphosate is authorised in the EU until 2022. Reauthorisation will be considered after the end of the Brexit transition period.

    Currently, Luxembourg is phasing out its use and will become the first EU country to permanently ban glyphosate, which was narrowly approved by EU countries for reauthorisation in 2017.

    Mason also warns in her open letter of a looming insect apocalypse due to pesticides, as numerous studies have shown catastrophic declines.

    This, says the campaigner, threatens the natural world that sustains humans and life on Earth with collapse.

    Related:

    Possible Glyphosate Ban to ‘Dramatically’ Affect EU–Danish Food Council
    Russian Scientists Create Eco-Friendly Pesticide Repelling Gypsy Moth
    Glyphosate Cereals: Weed Killers Became Standard Practice for Harvest - Farmer
    Harmful Pesticides Cause Half a Billion Bees to Drop Dead in Brazil
    Tags:
    Monsanto, Monsanto, sustainable development, UN, glyphosate, pesticides, pesticides, Pesticides
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Drummers and dancers forming part of a group known as a comparsa compete by playing and dancing to the rhythm of the traditional candombe music, in Montevideo on February 14, 2020, during the Llamadas, one of the events that make up Uruguay's carnival -- the world's longest.
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 February
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse