Register
21:16 GMT10 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Thanatotheristes degrootorum - 'reaper of death' tyrannosaur - seen in this artist's impression, is the first new tyrannosaur species named in Canada in 50 years.

    Canadian Researchers Discover New 'Reaper of Death' Tyrannosaur

    © Photo : Twitter/ Julius Csotonyi / @warrenellis
    Environment
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107828/01/1078280173.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202002101078279869-canadian-researchers-discover-new-reaper-of-death-tyrannosaur/

    A new kind of tyrannosaur, dubbed the "reaper of death", was unearthed in the Canadian province of Alberta. Scientists have claimed that the new species of ancient animal is the oldest discovered in Canada.

    According to Jared Voris, a University of Calgary PhD candidate who led the research identifying the new species, the ancient creature - registered as Thanatotheristes degrootorum - inhabited regions in and around Canada's Alberta some 79 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, CBC reported.

    The "reaper of death" reportedly terrorized other dinosaurs 11 million years before the famous and more commonly known Tyrannosaurus Rex appeared.

    The first part of the new tyrannosaur's name - Thanatotheristes - could be translated roughly as "reaper of death", coming from the Greek god of death Thanatos and the Greek word "theristes", which means "reaper" or "harvester". The name was suggested by Amanda Hendrix, a master's student in the same research group, which is led by Professor Darla Zelenitsky, who co-authored the study, CBC said. The second part of the name - degrootorum - reportedly honors the two ranchers who found the fossil, John and Sandra De Groot of Hays,  as they were walking along the shoreline of the Bow River in 2010.

    "This animal would have absolutely been an imposing creature in the ecosystem that it lived in and it would very likely have been the apex predator [...] It was really nice to have some sort of name that encapsulated that kind of behaviour", Voris said, cited by CBC.

    According to the media report, Voris came across the new tyrannosaur species while doing research on a different species of the ancient creature. Voris reportedly realized that this dinosaur was like no other tyrannosaur he had seen before and the fossils of the ancient reptile came from a rock formation where no tyrannosaurs had previously been positively identified.

    A model of a fleshed-out Mosasaur at the CFDC
    © CC BY 2.0 / Travel Manitoba/ Flickr
    'T-Rex of the Deep' Gets Discovered by Miners in Canada
    According to Voris, cited by CBC, one of the unique features that helped prove its existence are the unusual ridges on the specimen's upper jaw. The unearthed remains reportedly contain mostly broken fragments of the dinosaur's jaws, but researchers suggested that the skull was originally intact.

    The entire skull reportedly fell out of the riverbank - where the new tyrannosaur species was found - and most of the bones were washed away before the fossil remains were discovered.

    Voris said that newly discovered tyrannosaur was as long as two cars lined up bumper to bumper and would have towered over an adult human. The "reaper of death" stood some 2.4 meters tall at the hips.

    The "reaper of death" is reportedly the first new tyrannosaur species found in Canada in 50 years.

    Related:

    Casually: T-Rex Takes Golden Retrievers for a Morning Stroll in Kentucky
    Rawr, I'm a Dinosaur! Adorable Golden Retrievers Play With T-Rex
    'T-Rex of the Deep' Gets Discovered by Miners in Canada
    Apex Predators: Watch Hilarious Race in Giant T-Rex Costumes
    Horse-Sized T. Rex Species Probably Did Not Exist, Study Claims
    Tags:
    discovery, reaper of death, tyrannosaur, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    2020 Oscars in Pictures
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse