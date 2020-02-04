Ultimate Homebody: Researchers Spot Salamander That Hasn't Moved From Its Spot in More Than 7 Years

The crazy pace of modern life can be stressful and overwhelming, and sometimes it's important to step back and relax. Olms, however, take this philosophy to a whole new level.

2,569 days. This is the amount of time one particularly inactive salamander spent without moving, a new study published in the Journal of Zoology revealed.

The researchers studied an aquatic cave system in Bosnia and Herzegovina and came to the conclusion that P. anguinus species there, known as olms, exhibit extremely energy-saving behaviours.

"Out of 37 recaptures...only 10 represented a longer than 10m and only three longer than 20m movement, with always more than 100 days having elapsed between sightings. One individual was found at the same location after 2,569 days", the study notes.

The olm, also known as proteus, is a cave-inhabiting species of aquatic salamanders native to Europe. The creatures are adapted to live in complete darkness which leaves them completely blind yet boosts their other senses such as smell and hearing.

They could live up to 100 years and they typically breed once every 12.5 years.