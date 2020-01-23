Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off South Sandwich Islands Near Antarctica – USGS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has been registered near the South Sandwich Islands in the Antarctic region, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 22:14 GMT on Wednesday, 156 kilometres (about 100 miles) southwest of the island of Bristol. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at the depth of 35 kilometres.

Prelim M5.6 Earthquake South Sandwich Islands region Jan-22 22:14 UTC, updates https://t.co/QBIioyQwu6 — USGSted (@USGSted) January 22, 2020

As no people live on the South Sandwich Islands, the earthquake caused no victims and destruction.

The South Sandwich Islands are facing seismic activity caused by the subduction of the South American Plate beneath the South Sandwich Plate.